QC natives help Loras Women’s soccer team return to Sweet 16

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Loras Women’s soccer team has reached the Sweet 16 for the 2nd year in a row. Seven Loras players are from the Quad Cities including senior Ryleigh O’Brien who played at United Township and is currently in the top 5 in the nation for goals scored this season.

“Just to show young girls like anyone can do anything you set your mind to I mean if you want to play college soccer it’s totally possible and it’s possible to make it further than you’d ever think, last year we did make it to the Final Four and I never would have thought that would have been possible but here we are and we’re still playing to this day, it’s just a really good feeling” said O’Brien.

Senior Olivia Lansing won multiple State Championships at Assumption.

“It’s awesome, I know for me at least I know a lot of those players I played club with or high school teammates and stuff like that so it’s awesome to continue our soccer journeys together and I think our bench is something that makes our team so successful is that we have talent all around the board and anyone who steps on that field makes a difference,” said Lansing.

