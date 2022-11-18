Sand wins Auditor of State; challenger concedes due to ‘lack of resources’

Incumbent Rob Sand will once again be the Auditor of the State of Iowa after his Republican...
Incumbent Rob Sand will once again be the Auditor of the State of Iowa after his Republican challenger Todd Halbur conceded on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Incumbent Rob Sand will once again be the Auditor of the State of Iowa after his Republican challenger Todd Halbur conceded on Friday.

Sand and Halbur were in a tightly contested race with a recount expected to take place. However, in a message on his Facebook page, Halbur conceded the race, citing that the Iowa GOP “abandoned his campaign.”

“I first want to give praise to the Lord for having this opportunity to be your Republican nominee for Auditor of State.

I have conceded the Auditor of State race to Rob Sand and I wish him well.

My campaign unfortunately lacks the resources and manpower to conduct a legitimate recount in this statewide race.

The State GOP organization and their leadership team have failed to provide any support and resources to my campaign towards this effort.

This leaves me with no other option than to abandon this recount effort just as the State GOP organization has abandoned my campaign.

I want to thank my family, friends, and volunteers for all of their support throughout this campaign.

I especially want to thank all of the voters whose support demonstrated that a hard-working non-career politician can be a viable candidate in a statewide race.”

Sand’s campaign had previously declared victory, but acknowledged that a recount would be expected. On November 15th, Sand stated, “I fully believe we have won this election, but Iowa’s recount law is on the books to ensure every voice is heard.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B...
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
What Does Your Daddy Do is a children's book written by Joshua Page, a career electrician and...
Children’s book aims to spark interest in trade careers
Kyle Daniel DuPrey, of Leclaire.
LeClaire man arrested on sexual exploitation charges
According to police, Duprey was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on...
Police: East Moline firefighter arrested on sexual exploitation charges
If you know who they are, or know this vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying vehicle involved in Milan shooting

Latest News

National Diabetes Month (MGN)
University of Iowa soccer player brings awareness to Type 1 Diabetes
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 28.
‘Peppermint Forest’: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 11/18/22: Cold weekend ahead