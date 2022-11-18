Skylark to host Eclectic Market and BABS Ball this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Suzy Robbins, with Skylar, discusses the Eclectic Market at Skylark which is happening on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 12-4 p.m. The event features free admission on location at 4401 7th Avenue, Rock Island.

This market will have vintage jewelry and clothing, books, a psychic, caricature artist extraordinaire- Bill Douglas, spooky stuff, vinyl, books, art, bugs and bones, plus-size sexy clothing, witchy stuff and so much more.

The BABS Ball at Skylark is also discussed. It is a dance party for women only on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7:30-11 p.m.

