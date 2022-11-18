That Dam Shopping Trip 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.

Brandy Vandewalle, Skeleton Key Antiques, explains how it works. Shoppers need to pick up a stamp sheet at any of the participating stores, get it stamped at each location, turn it in at your last shop and you’ll be entered to win $1,000 worth of gift certificates.

The retailers involved with the 2022 Dam Shopping Trip are:

Brick and Motor Boutique

Buttercupp Candless (Pop Up!)

Coleman Florist

Sound Conservatory

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques

Abernathy’s

Chocolate Manor

Doodads

Figge Art Museum Store

Theo & Co.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.