Wallace’s Garden Center offers Quad Cities-themed merchandise and more

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips and ideas about gift giving and all the types of products and plants that the Bettendorf retailer offers.

There is truly something for anyone on your gift list at Wallace’s. It is a store for all seasons--plants, unique gifts, home decor and more. In particular, the business has numerous options that celebrate the Quad Cities and hometowns within the region.

Wallace’s Garden Center is located at 2605 Devil’s Glen Road, Bettendorf. For more information, visit the website at https://www.wallacesgardencenter.com/ or call 563-332-4711.

