The Watermark Corners Boutique
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline.
Amy Trimble also highlights the boutique collection of women’s clothing lines and accessories that are very popular among their customers. A link to the apparel collection is here. The segments spends a lot of time focusing on loungewear and cute or luxurious pajamas.
WaterMark Corners is located at 1500 River Drive, Moline. For more information, visit the website at https://watermarkcorners.com/ or call 309-764-0055.
