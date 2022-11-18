West Hill Cakery

West Hill Cakery
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -This Muscatine bakery and catering business likes to believe that a way to a person’s heart is through their belly.

Kira Reed, West Hill Cakery, visits the show for a second time to inform viewers about the business, their delicious specialties, holiday season treats and more.

West Hill Cakery and Sweet Treat Catering is located at 810 Park Avenue, Suite 13, Muscatine. For more information, visit the website at https://westhillcakery.com/ or call 563-554-9221.

