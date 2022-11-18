Windy with flurries and bitter cold today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Windy and very cold conditions have set up over the midwest. This has led to partially snow/ice covered roads this morning. Flurries can’t be ruled out again today under and under overcast skies we will only hit the low 20s for highs. Another cold front arrives tonight. This will bring another chance for snow showers very early Saturday. Skies will clear late Saturday night allowing temps to cool off to the low teens and single digits. A warming trend starts Sunday with highs eventually hitting the 40s and 50s by Wednesday.

TODAY: Snow flurries and breezy. High: 22º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: AM flakes and breezy. High: 26º.

