Holiday festivities in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The large Christmas tree in downtown Davenport is lit, marking the beginning of the Festival of Trees and the unofficial start of the holiday season in the Quad Cities.

“It’s a little slice of magic,” said Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts. “Honestly, we at Quad City Arts kind of pride ourselves on being the kick-off to the holiday season with our grand premiere. We’ve got some really incredible designs for holiday decor. We’ll see people of all ages come together and just be able to celebrate.”

In Rock Island, the sixth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights” started at the Quad City Botanical Center. More than 160,000 lights were turned on after months of preparation.

“Every year we try to grow just a little bit. This year we’ve invested in an immersive experience, so we are proud to partner with our friends at the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra, and we’ve programmed a moving light display,” said Ryan Wille, Quad City Botanical Center’s executive director. “We’ve got the trees, we’ve got the lights, and we’ve programmed them to dance. We put a beautiful piece of music from their holiday brass concert, and we paired them together.”

The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a sensory-friendly evening on Nov 20. to ensure people of all abilities can enjoy the festivities.

“Music will be turned down a little bit, and we’ve got timed ticket entry to keep the crowds less than normal, for those who might benefit from a less intense experience here,” Wille said. “It’s really a part of our job that everybody in the Quad Cities has a chance to experience what we are out doing here. Over the next six weeks, we are going to see nearly 20,000 people on these sidewalks that we are standing on now. I think what we have here is something for everybody.”

