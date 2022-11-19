Icy Cold Temperatures and Breezy Weather Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Icy conditions will continue across much of the region today, with lingering clouds, scattered flurries and gusty winds. Look for highs only reaching the lower to middle 20′s. If you plan to head out to the Festival Of Trees Parade, be sure to bundle up as wind chills will dip into the lower teens. We’ll transitions to clear skies tonight with lows in the teens, then sunshine for Sunday with milder readings in the 30′s. Expect a gradual warming trend as we had through the upcoming week, with temperatures eventually reaching the 40′s and 50′s through Thanksgiving. It will be a lot colder for Black Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery with flurries, mainly this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. High: 27°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill in the teens.

TONIGHT: Clear, windy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 37°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

