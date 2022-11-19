Icy Cold Temperatures and Breezy Weather Saturday

Sunny and a bit milder Sunday
Look for an icy and breezy start for the Festival Of Trees Parade. Temperatures will remain in the 20's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Icy conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with lingering clouds, scattered flurries and gusty winds. Look for highs only reaching the middle 20′s to near 30 degrees, then falling through this afternoon. Blustery winds will produce wind chills in the upper single digits to the lower teens. We’ll transition to clear skies tonight with lows in the teens (wind chills near zero to single digits), then sunshine for Sunday with milder readings in the 30′s. Expect a gradual warming trend as we head through the upcoming week, with temperatures eventually reaching the 40′s to low 50′s through Thanksgiving. It will be a lot colder for Black Friday, with highs in the 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery with flurries this afternoon. High: 30°, then falling. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Clear, windy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 37°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B...
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
According to police, Duprey was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on...
Police: East Moline firefighter arrested on sexual exploitation charges
If you know who they are, or know this vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying vehicle involved in Milan shooting
What Does Your Daddy Do is a children's book written by Joshua Page, a career electrician and...
Children’s book aims to spark interest in trade careers

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Icy Cold Temperatures and Breezy Weather Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and bitter cold temperatures Friday
Windy and cold next few days
Windy and cold next few days
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Bitter cold about to grip the Quad Cities