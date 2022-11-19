Icy Cold Temperatures and Breezy Weather Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Icy conditions will continue across much of the region this afternoon, with lingering clouds, scattered flurries and gusty winds. Look for highs only reaching the middle 20′s to near 30 degrees, then falling through this afternoon. Blustery winds will produce wind chills in the upper single digits to the lower teens. We’ll transition to clear skies tonight with lows in the teens (wind chills near zero to single digits), then sunshine for Sunday with milder readings in the 30′s. Expect a gradual warming trend as we head through the upcoming week, with temperatures eventually reaching the 40′s to low 50′s through Thanksgiving. It will be a lot colder for Black Friday, with highs in the 30′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery with flurries this afternoon. High: 30°, then falling. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Clear, windy and cold. Low: 12°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 37°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

