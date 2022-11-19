No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire officials say no injuries were reported after two early morning structure fires in Davenport.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 Block of E. 13th St at 12:34 a.m. with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a report of a structure fire. Crews on scene saw heavy fire conditions from the front of the house and made an aggressive attack on the fire, according to a press release.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, but not before it spread to the second floor and attic area., officials said. The house was not occupied and was turned over to the owner after the investigation was completed.

Davenport firefighters also responded to the 1500 block of W 14th St with Three engines and one truck, and fire personnel on the scene found a duplex with heavy flames on the second floor. Crews made an aggressive fire attack on the occupied house and quickly knocked down the fire, with all occupants safely accounted for, according to a press release.

Fire officials say the fire displaced two occupants of the upstairs apartment and Red Cross assistance was needed.

Both Davenport Fire and Medic ambulance as well as Mid-American assisted on both scenes. The cause of both fires is under investigation.

