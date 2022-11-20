A Chilly Start, Then A Sunny Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- There’s an icy chill that will stick with us early this morning, but brisk winds out of the southwest will help temperatures rise into the 30′s during the day. Expect a few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. It will be clear and not quite as cold tonight, followed by sunny, breezy and warmer weather Monday. Highs should range from the upper 30′s to the middle 40′s. We’ll return to the 40′s Tuesday, and possibly near the 50 degree mark Wednesday before our next system arrives Thursday. That could mean a slight chance for rain or snow late Thanksgiving Day, along with cooler readings in the 30′s by Black Friday.

TODAY: A few morning clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 38°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and not as cold. Low: 27°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 44°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.