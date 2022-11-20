Developing QC holiday events that engage residents and benefit business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Now that the 2022 Christmas holiday season is officially underway, INSI6HT is going to explore how leaders in Davenport, Rock Island, and Bettendorf develop plans and events that engage the general public and benefit business in each community.

All of the downtowns of each city will be truly decked out this year. This certainly includes Moline, even though a representative was not part of this discussion.

INSI6HT would like to thank the following participants in the roundtable:

Kyle Carter, Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership

Ryan Jantzi, Executive Director at Downtown Bettendorf Organization

Jack Cullen, Director, Downtown Rock Island

The discussion surrounds some of the “Decorating Downtowns” projects including Davenport’s Hunt for the Holiday pickle ornament inspired by a German tradition, Rock Island’s Hunt for the Holiday Train ornament, and Bettendorf’s Hunt for the new I-74 Bridge ornament.

For more information about the previous, visit downtowndavenport.com, downtownrockisland.org, or Downtown Bettendorf Facebook page.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

