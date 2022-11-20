Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections held annual adoption celebration at Scotty County Courthouse Nov 19

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Four Oaks Family Connections raised awareness at Scott County Courthouse today for the need for and importance of foster and adoptive families across the nation.

“Today is an amazing day, so national adoption month is in November, and so every year we celebrate with the court,” Christa Hafel, Four Oaks Family Connections Recruitment and Training manager said. “And we do a big adoption day, we try to get as many families as we can to complete their adoptions on adoption day, which is today.”

With smiling faces of parents and children everywhere, one local dad gives his take on why he comes to this celebration.

“Hearing the stories about the, you know, the past adoptions and families and how they came, you know, all the different routes that, that people have taken to get to this day, and it’s, it’s good to hear stories like that,” Ethan Owen said, Adopter of four boys. “And just to kind of know that you’re not, you’re not really any different.”

Besides enjoying stories and families company, Owen adds some things that are important for being a stand-up dad.

“Time, patience and things like that, and it really helps me focus on those kinds of things and try to pass on more now as they’re older,” Owen said. “And I feel like they understand more of what’s going on in adult life to kind of give them more better advice.”

This organization provides the tools and services needed for families interested and children in need.

“Every month we have adoptions and Four Oaks Family Connections takes great pride in training and preparing those families for reunification,” Hafel said. “And when that can’t happen, we absolutely love to support them in the adoption route. We also provide adoption support services to those families for forever, so they can have that service.”

The family connections event included area professionals and local families finalizing the adoption process.

