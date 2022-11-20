A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Expect A Warming Trend Through Midweek
Look for a sunny Sunday ahead, with some slightly milder temperatures by afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After an icy start to the day brisk winds out of the southwest will help temperatures rise into the 30′s during the day. Expect a few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. It will be clear and not quite as cold tonight, followed by sunny, breezy and warmer weather Monday. Highs should range from the upper 30′s to the middle 40′s. A gradual warming trend ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday will keep conditions fairly pleasant. We’ll return to the upper 40′s Tuesday, and possibly reach near the 50 degree mark Wednesday before our next system arrives late Thursday.That could mean a slight chance for rain late Thanksgiving Day, along with cooler readings in the 30′s by Black Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 38°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cold. Low: 27°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 44°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B...
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning. The...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 28.
‘Peppermint Forest’: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday
Both Davenport Fire and Medic ambulance as well as Mid-American assisted on both scenes.
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Chilly Start, Then A Sunny Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cold Sunday morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Icy Cold Temperatures and Breezy Weather Saturday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and bitter cold temperatures Friday