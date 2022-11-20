A Sunny Sunday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After an icy start to the day brisk winds out of the southwest will help temperatures rise into the 30′s during the day. Expect a few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. It will be clear and not quite as cold tonight, followed by sunny, breezy and warmer weather Monday. Highs should range from the upper 30′s to the middle 40′s. A gradual warming trend ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday will keep conditions fairly pleasant. We’ll return to the upper 40′s Tuesday, and possibly reach near the 50 degree mark Wednesday before our next system arrives late Thursday.That could mean a slight chance for rain late Thanksgiving Day, along with cooler readings in the 30′s by Black Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit milder. High: 38°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cold. Low: 27°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 44°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

