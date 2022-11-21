‘Constellation Coffee’ fundraises for Sgt. Lind

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities coffee and ice cream shop is hoping to serve up a daily dose of caffeine, all while raising money for the family of an East Moline police officer in recovery.

In late October, East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind was hurt in the line of duty.

After spending weeks at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria, authorities announced he is now back in the quad cities, recovering at a rehab facility.

Throughout November, Constellation Coffee inside Bowlyou’s Ice Cream in Milan has been fundraising for Lind and his family.

Owner Brent Bowlyou said Lind’s story touches him personally.

”I’ve never met him,” Bowlyou said. “I don’t know him personally, but I have a special place in my heart for police officers.”

Bowlyou and his famliy have been doing business in the QCA for more than years.

When an employee approached him about fundraising for Lind, Bowlyou knew he had to support the cause.

“With him being a police officer, it really triggered me [to help],” Bowlyou said. “Spending time on the Milan Police Auxilary for three or four years ... 10 -12 years ago, I wanted to reach out and do something special for his family.”

Bowlyou’s and Constellation often fundraise for different groups in the community.

This time, a dollar of every energy drink sold will be donated to Lind and his family.

The coffee shop also came up with “Lind Strong” a special blue raspberry drink, which they learned was his favorite flavor.

“It’s about giving back to the community,” Bowlyou said. “We’re a small business, just like several small businesses here in Milan. Without the community backing us, our doors will be closed.”

As the month wraps up, all tips collected on Thanksgiving and Black Friday will also benefit the fundraiser.

Constellation Coffee will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The will open for normal hours on Friday.

Bowlyou’s is located at 503 W. 10th Ave. in Milan.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B...
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning. The...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
Both Davenport Fire and Medic ambulance as well as Mid-American assisted on both scenes.
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 28.
‘Peppermint Forest’: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Muscatine Power and Water expands into solar power
Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
11th annual Caregiver Conference held Nov 12 in Davenport
The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver conference was held Nov 12 in Davenport
City of Moline
Meals for the Holiday Program kicks off Monday