‘Constellation Coffee’ fundraises for Sgt. Lind

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities coffee and ice cream shop is hoping to serve up a daily dose of caffeine, all while raising money for the family of an East Moline police officer in recovery.

In late October, East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind was hurt in the line of duty.

After spending weeks at OSF Saint Francis in Peoria, authorities announced he is now back in the quad cities, recovering at a rehab facility.

Throughout November, Constellation Coffee inside Bowlyou’s Ice Cream in Milan has been fundraising for Lind and his family.

Owner Brent Bowlyou said Lind’s story touches him personally.

”I’ve never met him,” Bowlyou said. “I don’t know him personally, but I have a special place in my heart for police officers.”

Bowlyou and his famliy have been doing business in the QCA for more than years.

When an employee approached him about fundraising for Lind, Bowlyou knew he had to support the cause.

“With him being a police officer, it really triggered me [to help],” Bowlyou said. “Spending time on the Milan Police Auxilary for three or four years ... 10 -12 years ago, I wanted to reach out and do something special for his family.”

Bowlyou’s and Constellation often fundraise for different groups in the community.

This time, a dollar of every energy drink sold will be donated to Lind and his family.

The coffee shop also came up with “Lind Strong” a special blue raspberry drink, which they learned was his favorite flavor.

“It’s about giving back to the community,” Bowlyou said. “We’re a small business, just like several small businesses here in Milan. Without the community backing us, our doors will be closed.”

As the month wraps up, all tips collected on Thanksgiving and Black Friday will also benefit the fundraiser.

Constellation Coffee will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The will open for normal hours on Friday.

Bowlyou’s is located at 503 W. 10th Ave. in Milan.

