How much water do you need for good health? Dr. Bill Langley has the surprising answer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Where did the recommendation of eight, eight ounce glasses of water each day come from? Dr. Bill Langley says it came from beverage companies and there are no health benefits to drinking that much water. He says only under certain circumstances, like replacing fluids when sweating, is when that much water is really necessary.

While there are circumstances in which someone could experience water poisoning, which is when the kidneys get more water than they can handle, but typically, eight glasses of water shouldn’t cause any harm. His advice is to drink water when you are thirsty.

