KWQC-TV6 holds upcoming Toys for Tots drive

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is holding the annual Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 2 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

In 2021, 2,600 toys and other items were collected, and $15,830 in monetary donations.

Registration to receive toys is open until November 25. Applicants must verify in person for any application to be approved. For more information regarding registration and verification, click here.

For further information on Toys for Tots, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Both Davenport Fire and Medic ambulance as well as Mid-American assisted on both scenes.
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning. The...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes

Latest News

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities conducted a Thanksgiving turkey drive
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hosted 2nd annual turkey giveaway
KWQC News at 5p Sunday - VOD - clipped version
Thanksgiving food giveaway took place in East Moline Nov 20
KWQC host Toys for Tots drive Dec. 2 at the station.
KWQC Toy Drive up
Your First Alert Forecast