KWQC-TV6 holds upcoming Toys for Tots drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is holding the annual Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 2 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

In 2021, 2,600 toys and other items were collected, and $15,830 in monetary donations.

Registration to receive toys is open until November 25. Applicants must verify in person for any application to be approved. For more information regarding registration and verification, click here.

For further information on Toys for Tots, visit their website.

