A Milder Monday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Get ready for a nice warming trend taking place through the middle of the holiday week, along with sunshine added to the mix. A weak system passing through the region will bring gusty winds and little else. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see mostly sunny and milder conditions for your Monday, with highs reaching the upper 30′s north to middle 40′s south. Sunshine returns Tuesday with readings in the middle to upper 40′s, followed by sunny skies, then increasing clouds late Wednesday with highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Models seem to have taken the rain chances out of the picture for Thanksgiving, but we’ll keep a close eye on any changes. Expect 40′s through Black Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A bit milder. High: 44°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds north, otherwise mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine and milder temperatures. High: 48°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

