A Milder Monday Ahead

Expect A Warming Trend Through Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Get ready for a nice warming trend taking place through the middle of the holiday week, along with sunshine added to the mix. A weak system passing through the region will bring gusty winds and little else. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see mostly sunny and milder conditions for your Monday, with highs reaching the upper 30′s north to middle 40′s south. Sunshine returns Tuesday with readings in the middle to upper 40′s, followed by sunny skies, then increasing clouds late Wednesday with highs in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Models seem to have taken the rain chances out of the picture for Thanksgiving, but we’ll keep a close eye on any changes.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and breezy. A bit milder. High: 44°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:   A few clouds north, otherwise mostly clear and not as cold.  Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Warm sunshine and milder temperatures. High: 48°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Both Davenport Fire and Medic ambulance as well as Mid-American assisted on both scenes.
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning. The...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild Monday morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Chilly Start, Then A Sunny Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cold Sunday morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Icy Cold Temperatures and Breezy Weather Saturday