QC airport prepared for busy Thanksgiving travel season

The Quad Cities International Airport says they’re back to about 94% of their pre-pandemic travel volume, expecting around 50-thousand people expected to fly out this holiday season.
By Marci Clark
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - 54 million people are expected to travel Thanksgiving week, marking the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since 2000, according to Triple-A. The Quad Cities International Airport expects to see anywhere from three to five thousand people for Thanksgiving travel.

Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty to ninety minutes before their scheduled flight departs, be patient, and enroll in TSA PreCheck to speed up the process.

Ashleigh Davis, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the QC airport, says the number of travelers is increasing but has not returned to pre-covid levels.

“With COVID we are still seeing a lot of recovery in motion so each year is a little bit different in terms of what we were expecting and what we can see,” said Davis.

Davis says pilot and crew shortages are causing fewer flights nationally and in the Quad Cities.

“The pilot and crew shortages are affecting nearly every airline. So, whether it’s the larger corporate airlines and the larger planes that support airports like the QC airport, there’s definitely going to be an impact,” said Davis, “What we are seeing here in terms of impact is fewer frequencies of flights than we used to have. So, where we used to have five flights a day to Chicago with one airline alone, now it’s going to be two to three times a day. Demand is really strong, we are really stable right now and at this point, we are just working with the airlines to see when they might have more pilots and crews available to add flights back.”

