Thanksgiving food giveaway took place in East Moline Nov 20

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Molina Healthcare of Illinois hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in East Moline on Nov 20.

200 bags were distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

“It’s very heartfelt to me to be able to help people in need,” Erika Hannah, Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist said. “And Molina definitely puts their money back in the community and as well as our partner organizations, focus on our community, have put funds back into the community, make sure that you know we are able to help out with anyone that is in need this year.”

Bags were filled with stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cake, frosting, macaroni and cheese, and gravy.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Both Davenport Fire and Medic ambulance as well as Mid-American assisted on both scenes.
No injuries after early morning structure fires in Davenport
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning. The...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
According to the State General Attorney’s Office of Baja California Sure, Shanquella Robinson...
25-year-old’s death in Cabo now being investigated as a homicide, Mexican officials say

Latest News

KWQC host Toys for Tots drive Dec. 2 at the station.
KWQC Toy Drive up
Your First Alert Forecast
Constellation coffee fundraises for Sgt. Lind
‘Constellation Coffee’ fundraises for Sgt. Lind
Mild morning