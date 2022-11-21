Thanksgiving food giveaway took place in East Moline Nov 20

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Molina Healthcare of Illinois hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in East Moline on Nov 20.

200 bags were distributed on a first-come first-serve basis.

“It’s very heartfelt to me to be able to help people in need,” Erika Hannah, Senior Growth and Engagement Specialist said. “And Molina definitely puts their money back in the community and as well as our partner organizations, focus on our community, have put funds back into the community, make sure that you know we are able to help out with anyone that is in need this year.”

Bags were filled with stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cake, frosting, macaroni and cheese, and gravy.

