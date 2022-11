QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The winter of 2015-2016 started out very active.

The first snowfall of the season came November 20 and 21.

Snowfall measuring 1-3″ fell in our southern counties. Farther north, 6-10″ or more fell during the first snowfall of the season.

Watch the video above for more on this early-season winter storm.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.