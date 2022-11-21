Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dolton, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after troopers say he led a high-speed chase and hit two squads cars.

Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and operating while under the influence - first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

An Iowa State Trooper and Davenport police officer about 1:30 a.m. Sunday attempted to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark window tint and plates that were reported as stolen from Illinois, at Main Street and Harrison Street.

According to troopers, the Davenport police officer turned on his lights first then the trooper turned on his lights. The Jeep, driven by Hawkins, drove away from both on Harrison Street at speeds over 90 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.

The chase ended when Hawkins hit a trooper’s car. Hawkins then ran head-on into another trooper’s car.

According to troopers, Hawkins caused more than $30,000 in damage to the two troopers’ cars and the Jeep.

Troopers said the Jeep was found to be stolen out of Matteson, Illinois.

Hamilton was then taken to the Scott County jail, where he agreed to participate in the horizontal gaze nystagmus test. Hawkins refused to take a breath test but did admit to both drinking and consuming alcohol earlier in the evening, according to the affidavit.

Hawkin is being held on a $35,000 bond, according to court records. He waived a preliminary hearing and an arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 8 at the Scott County Court House.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.