2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 17-year-old from East Moline and a 22-year-old from Rock Island were arrested in Oklahoma City Monday in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr.

Corion Thomas, 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson, 22, is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

According to Rock Island police, Thomas and Woods-Jackson are being held in Oklahoma City pending extradition to Illinois.

Rock Island police responded on Sept. 18, around 7:58 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue, according to police.

Officer found Lopez with a gunshot wound to the check, police said. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

