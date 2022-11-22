Advancements in shoulder replacement surgery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Tuvi Mendel, of Orthopaedic Specialists, a premiere board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and one of his shoulder replacement surgical patients, Julie Schmitz, talk about all aspects of the procedure including recovery time.

Mendel performs reverse total shoulder replacement surgery on patients with a combination of severe shoulder arthritis and rotator cuff tears. This surgical technique is a technologically advanced alternative to the traditional shoulder replacement.

This alternative to traditional should replacement works very well for certain patients and offers a better outcome regarding recovery time. Schmitz suffered a shattered shoulder from a injury as a result of a fall.

For more information, visit Orthopaedic Specialists (website link) at 3385 Dexter Court, Davenport. The phone number is 563-344-9292.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.