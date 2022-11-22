DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Two local experts on the “western” industry have an exciting road trip next week. They are headed to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo where the women plan to host their podcast called Breaking Western.

Maker Abby Peeters & country music artist Angela Meyer interview movers and shakers within the western industry on the Breaking Western podcast.

To learn more, visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breaking-western-podcast/id1577644603 or look for the content from whatever source used to obtain podcasts.

