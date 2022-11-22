Crews respond to a Burlington shed fire Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a shed fire Tuesday morning in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department responded about 2:57 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shed of fire with multiple buildings around it in the 1200 block of South 7th Street, according to a media release.

A firetruck returning to the station from another call and arrived two minutes later, firefighters said. They found a small shed on fire.

The fire was contained to the shed, according to firefighters. There was a small building near that had some heat damage.

The cause of the fire was an improperly vented wood stove, according to firefighters. The shed is a total loss.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said. Crews cleared the scene about 3:48 a.m.

Your First Alert Forecast