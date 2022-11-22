Dispute over free-roaming pigs leads to attempted murder, DA says

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30...
A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A dispute about free-roaming pigs led to a man serving at least two decades in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder, according to officials in North Carolina.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said 68-year-old Kenneth McCall shot 39-year-old William McCall in October 2020 following an argument about free-roaming pigs.

The DA said William McCall claimed the animals were rooting up and damaging the family-owned Pinhook Valley Campground. He shot one of the pigs.

In response to the shooting of the pig, Kenneth McCall shot into William McCall’s car, hitting him two times in the torso.

It was a “miracle” that William survived his wounds, according to the DA.

A jury returned a guilty verdict, rejecting the defense’s claim that Kenneth McCall acted in self-defense.

A judge sentenced Kenneth McCall to serve in prison a minimum of 23 years up to a maximum of 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal...
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Corion Thomas(left), 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000...
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record

Latest News

Daniel Calvert
‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
FTX lawyer: ‘Substantial amount’ of assets has been stolen
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect