Emotional control is key to personal and professional success

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Eric Rittmeyer, mental toughness expert, addresses how to overcome our limits brought on by our own fears--when emotions overwhelm us.

Traits of a person that has control over fears and emotions that enables personal and professional success include:

They do not let emotions hijack them. These people are 100% in control of their own feelings and attitudes.

They are not addicted to approval and acceptance and are confident in their abilities, no matter what others think.

They do not fear rejection--they think of it as a game, not a threat.

Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence and has authored The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You.

Learn more about Rittmeyer at his website: www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com or email him: eric@mtspeaker.com

