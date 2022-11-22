Emotional control is key to personal and professional success
Tough, yet practical advice from The Emotional Marine
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Eric Rittmeyer, mental toughness expert, addresses how to overcome our limits brought on by our own fears--when emotions overwhelm us.
Traits of a person that has control over fears and emotions that enables personal and professional success include:
- They do not let emotions hijack them. These people are 100% in control of their own feelings and attitudes.
- They are not addicted to approval and acceptance and are confident in their abilities, no matter what others think.
- They do not fear rejection--they think of it as a game, not a threat.
Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence and has authored The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You.
