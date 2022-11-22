Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mercer County, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead following a rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois on Tues. Nov. 22, 2022. According to a news release, Mercer Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 94. They say a pickup truck was travelling westbound when went off the road, overturned, and came to rest in a nearby field.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mercer County Coroner. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family. The incident remains under investigation.

