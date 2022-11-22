A mild stretch heading into Thanksgiving

Mainly dry conditions expected. Some rain COULD fall on Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A lot of people will be thinking about travel over the next 24 hours, and there will be some good news on that front. No weather related delays expected during the period. Our Thanksgiving Holiday week will continue with more warm sunshine today and tomorrow, as highs reach the 40′s to middle 50′s. A cold front approaching the region Wednesday night will bring increasing cloudiness, and a slight chance for rain. If we do get any precipitation, it’s looking fairly light for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures should remain in the 40′s through Black Friday and the weekend, with showers possible Saturday.

TODAY:  Warm sunshine and milder temperatures. High: 50°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT:   Mostly clear and not as cold.  Low: 27°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 54°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

