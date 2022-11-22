MLK Center breaks record with Thanksgiving meal service

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Center set a new record for the total number of meals served with more than seven thousand free meals handed out.

Their goal was to serve at least 5,000 free meals, but after tallying up deliveries, curbside pickups and walk-in meals, the MLK Center broke all expectations. They served over 7,000 meals to the community.

Center staff thanks their sponsors and volunteers for the event’s success.

