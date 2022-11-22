‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton Middle School sixth-grader who has an interest in weather shares the forecast with his fellow classmates everyday during the school’s morning announcements.

“Current temperature, 26°, so it’s a, so far it’s a good day for Clinton, Iowa,” said 11-year-old Daniel Calvert.

“I do it everyday,” said Calvert.

Just after 8 a.m. on school days, he looks up the current and future weather.

“I also do it on the announcements, which I should actually be heading up right now,” said Calvert.

At 8:15 he joins two other students for the morning announcements at Clinton Middle School.

From the pledge of allegiance to what’s on the day’s menu for lunch, Daniel patiently awaits his turn to announce the day’s weather.

“Chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 30 degrees.”

Calvert is known as “Storm Chaser Daniel” around CMS and has been giving the weather on the morning announcements for a few months.

But his interest in weather began on a historic day in Iowa and Illinois back in 2020, the August 10 derecho.

“I actually learned how the derecho actually formed. So, after I learned how the derecho formed, I was like, ‘yeah, I think I should be interested in weather,’” said Storm Chaser Daniel.

The interest has caught the attention of his friends and other students at CMS.

“They actually think that, that it is actually pretty cool. And I’m actually famous around the school.”

Storm Chaser Daniel has plans to go to college to become a meteorologist or a storm chaser, and he is gaining the knowledge for the job already.

“Well I do have to admit that if you are in a tornado, always be prepared and always go to the lowest floor of your house, anywhere without any windows.”

“This is Storm Chaser Daniel Calvert with today’s weather.”

