DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are you thankful for this week?

It’s Thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities.

Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6′s Paula Sands Live team up to offer you a rundown of some of the fun, interesting, and positive things going on in and around the area.

So, what’s the good news for November 2022? The following stories are highlighted:

Group O Selects LULAC as recipient of QC River Bandits “Copa Wednesday” Fundraiser As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O was proud to partner with the Quad Cities River Bandits this baseball season to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples”, Minor League Baseball’s (MiLB) “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series. During each “Copa Wednesday” home game, Bandits players wore a specialty “Bandidos del Río” uniform featuring Rascal wearing a sombrero and signature bandana in a serape-inspired design. These jerseys were auctioned off and raised $2,500 to be donated to a local charity selected by Group O. Group O has selected LULAC to receive those funds.

Quad City Strikers Win Iowa State Championship THREE-PEAT! The Quad City Strikers Soccer Club’s U15 boys team has won the the Iowa Presidents Cup for the third year in a row.

Boetje’s Mustard Served Up Award As One Of The Top Businesses In Illinois Boetje’s Mustard has cut the mustard, by being honored as one of the best businesses in Illinois, as part of the Illinois Makers Class of 2022.

Delta Kappa Gamma Helps Out Kids In Need Members of Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma dropped off bags filled with new books to the students of Alyssa Leone’s class at the Rock Island Academy and Amanda Long’s class at Thomas Jefferson. The books selected for the bags feature characters who reflect the diversity of the district’s students. The project was a collaboration of three groups: Mu Chapter DKG (a professional society of women educators), the local chapter of the NAACP, and the Rock Island Jr. Woman’s Club, who sewed and handpainted the bags. Funding came from all three groups as well as a generous grant from the Foundation for Educational Studies, Inc., a part of the Illinois organization of DKG. Thank you for supporting our students!

Genesis Remembrance Trees A Great Tradition For A Great Cause Since 2004: Genesis Remembrance Trees have honored more than 7,000 individuals and raised more than $100,000 for hospice care services. For some, the tree-lighting has become a family tradition – a way to pause during the busy holiday season and gather and remember along with the support of others. The tree-lighting also has become a tradition for Genesis Hospice team members, who share pride in all the Remembrance Tree represents and plan the event to honor the hospice patients who have touched their own lives. "Genesis Hospice is 'where every life is extraordinary and honored as sacred,'" said Jamie Moen, Genesis Home and Community Services Director. "The Genesis Remembrance Tree shines a light on the legacy of the patients who have received our care, and we hope it provides comfort to many." This year's Genesis Remembrance Tree will be sponsored by Whelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc.; Good Samaritan Society; McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home; and, American Bank and Trust. Individual "light" sponsors are invited to make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one and illuminate the Genesis Remembrance Tree. Proceeds will benefit Genesis Hospice Services. Sponsor a light at www.genesishealth.com/tree Genesis Hospice has once again partnered with Isabel Bloom to create a limited edition ornament for the 2022 Remembrance Tree. The ornament sale helps support Genesis hospice services and provides loved ones a way to adorn their own tree with loving thoughts of those they wish to always remember. The cost is $20 each (cash or credit card.) For information about how to honor the memory of a loved one, call (563) 421-6865 or go to www.genesishealth.com/tree

Illinois And Iowa Great Clips Helped Out Veterans For the tenth consecutive year, Great Clips salons across the country, including in the Quad Cities area, showed appreciation for active and retired military service members on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members could go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later. In addition, non-veteran customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a token of thanks. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 to Dec. 9, 2022 at any Great Clips salon. For more information on the Great Clips Veterans Day promotion, visit https://www.greatclips.com/aboutus/giving/thank-a-veteran

