BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -What difference can professional wisdom coaching make?

Most folks today may feel like kids need more guidance or adults truly showing them how to make good choices and not cave into peer pressure.

Traci Nelson of Nelson Chiropractic is certified in wisdom coaching for kids. Sasha Tarpein has experienced this coaching and the two discuss the process and share important tips along the way. It is possible to arrange sessions or attend upcoming workshops.

For more information, contact Dr. Traci Nelson-Johnson at 563-505-6552 or email wisdomcoachqc@yahoo.com.

See the Adventures in Wisdom Fan Page here or access the website at https://adventuresinwisdom.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.