DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2022 Festival of Trees is underway through Nov. 27 (closed on Thanksgiving) at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport.

Paula takes us on a tour of some of the lavish displays including the gift shop, the trees, room vignettes, and hearth and home in three different video segments.

The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for Quad City Arts. For more information, visit https://www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/.

