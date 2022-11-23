Applications being accepted to fill vacancy on Clinton Co. Board of Supervisors

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will soon have a vacancy, now that Supervisor Tom Determann has been elected to the Iowa House of Representatives. As a result, the Clinton County Supervisors Vacancy Committee is accepting applications from residents interested in being appointed to serve the remainder of his term.

A committee made up of County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, and County Recorder Scott Judd voted this week to make an appointment to fill the vacancy, in accordance with the Code of Iowa,

The application deadline closes at 4:30 p.m. Fri., Dec. 16, 2022. Those interested need to submit a letter of interest and/or resume to the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, 1900 N. 3rd St., PO Box 2957, Clinton, IA, 52732 or email to auditor@clintoncounty-ia.gov. The applicant’s name will be a part of the public record, but the applicant may request their resume to be kept confidential.

The committee will meet again on Monday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the appointment process with a potential appointment made on Jan. 4, 2023.

Qualifications to serve as an appointed County Supervisor include being a resident of Clinton County for 60 days prior to appointment and at least 18 years of age. The term runs through 2024.

Citizens seeking a special election to fill the vacancy instead, need to file a petition with the County Auditor’s Office with at least 1,699 signatures. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the notice of intention to appoint is published or within 14 days after the appointment is made, whichever is later.

