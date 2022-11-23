CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Nessiah Clark, 20, is wanted for the attempted murder of Delmont Thomas on August 24. He has the additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony.

Clark was apprehended in Scott County, according to Crime Stoppers.

