East Moline man facing charges after disturbance and shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man faces several charges after a disturbance at a home that erupted in gunfire.

43-year-old Adam White was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say they found White, and a 15-year-old, with injuries at a home on 22nd Avenue Court in East Moline.

Both were taken to the hospital, police said. White had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. The teenager suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say they found a gun and two spent shell casings at the scene.

White is charged with aggravated battery, a class 3 Felony; aggravated unlawful restraint, a Class 3 Felony; reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 Felony; endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A Reckless Misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic battery, a Class A Misdemeanor.

White’s bond is set at $50,000, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

