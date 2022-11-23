Floor-it-forward with Carpetland

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971.

Eric Langan, president and owner of the business, discusses the very competitive floorcovering industry and the latest on what’s trending in style choices.

Among the products and ideas discussed: Shaw Carpeting (including varieties with pet-proof resiliency), Shaw Luxury Vinyl Tile, Shaw Hardwood, and “retro” or vintage looks as style choices for tile. White European oak hardwood is particularly hot right now which is indicative of trends toward lighter flooring.

Langan mentions a current promotion called “Floor-it-forward”. The business is offering free labor with a free padding upgrade for carpeting. For hard surface purchases, if you buy 100 square feet of flooring, Carpetland will include another 25 square feet for free. The “Floor-it-forward” comes in with whatever 10 percent of your purchase amount is, you can “floor it forward” to another person toward the purchase of future flooring. .

Carpetland USA has stores in Davenport, Clinton, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Galesburg, Moline, Sterling, and Waterloo.

Carpetland USA / 4337 Brady Street / Davenport, IA 52806 / (563) 391-4744 / CONTACT PAGE

