A mild stretch heading into Thanksgiving

Mainly dry conditions expected. Some rain COULD fall on Thursday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A mostly sunny sky continues through the early afternoon hours. That is when clouds will begin to move in, but it won’t hinder our warmup. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 50s to lower 60s with a south wind 5-10 mph. Clouds thicken this evening and overnight, leading to the chance for patchy light rain showers or drizzle by Thanksgiving morning. Overall coverage is expected to be isolated, and most of us will be dry. Temperatures will top out near 50° ahead of a cold front that leads to cooler, but seasonable temperatures for Black Friday through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early, warmer. High: 60°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Warmer with a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 38°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THANKSIGIVING: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 51°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

