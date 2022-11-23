Muscatine names a new police chief

Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City...
Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City Council at their December 1 meeting(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has selected a 17-year veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as the next Police Chief Wednesday.

Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City Council at their December 1 meeting, city officials said in a press release.

Kies currently serves as a Division Commander, leading over 30 officers, a position he has held since 2021. He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and Muscatine Charities Incorporated and serves as an instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

“Tony is committed to upholding the values of public service, ethical leadership, and professionalism – all while maintaining a sense of humor, Carol Webb, City Administrator, said. “He is extremely passionate about Muscatine and will serve our community well in this new role.”

In 2018, Kies created and developed the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team (MSORT), and currently serves as the commander. Officials say the multi-jurisdictional SWAT team is linked with seven different agencies in three counties to ensure the safety of community members.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corion Thomas(left), 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000...
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal...
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Some Clinton County voters will receive postcards in the mail this week ahead of the...
Applications being accepted to fill vacancy on Clinton Co. Board of Supervisors
East Moline man charged
East Moline man facing charges after disturbance and shooting
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow
Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow