Muscatine names a new police chief

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has selected a 17-year veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as the next Police Chief Wednesday.

Captain Anthony Kies will be the chief of police, pending approval by the Muscatine City Council at their December 1 meeting, city officials said in a press release.

Kies currently serves as a Division Commander, leading over 30 officers, a position he has held since 2021. He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and Muscatine Charities Incorporated and serves as an instructor for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

“Tony is committed to upholding the values of public service, ethical leadership, and professionalism – all while maintaining a sense of humor, Carol Webb, City Administrator, said. “He is extremely passionate about Muscatine and will serve our community well in this new role.”

In 2018, Kies created and developed the Muscatine Special Operations Response Team (MSORT), and currently serves as the commander. Officials say the multi-jurisdictional SWAT team is linked with seven different agencies in three counties to ensure the safety of community members.

