Orange Chapel Reflections

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gilson, Ill. (KWQC) -Jolene Eiker purchased Orange Chapel in 2020 (after the church closed) and she has turned it into a new event space that is perfect for weddings and more in Knox County.

The Orange Chapel Reflections is hosting a Country Christmas Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. At the event, you can see the building and support local artisans for Small Business Saturday.

You can learn more about Orange Chapel Reflections, located at 947 Knox Highway 27 , Gilson, IL, by visiting their Facebook or Instagram page. The phone number is 309-509-6252.

