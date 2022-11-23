Self-awareness can lead to better interpersonal relationships

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Dravon James is a motivational speaker and writer. Her particular passion is to helping companies achieve “Every Day Peace” in the work place but she offers beneficial insights for all sorts of people and situations.

This interview focuses on how to improve relationships by working on your own self-awareness. Talking points include:

Focus on your thoughts and actions. Do they line up with who you really are?

Get clear about your values. Reject perfectionism and don’t compare yourself to others.

The best goal to work on: visualize the best version of yourself.

Benefits of self-awareness: Better leadership, relationships, and confidence.

DR. James is the founder of Next Step Leadership Academy and Every Day Peace. For more information, visit her website at https://drdravonjames.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.