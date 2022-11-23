Spotty Showers/Drizzle For Thanksgiving

Further Rain Chances Ahead This Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase this evening as our next system moves out of the plains. Other than bringing a slight chance for light rain or drizzle Thursday, we’ll see little in the way of any weather related travel troubles here. That rain comes to an end by late afternoon/early evening, followed by clearing skies overnight and sunshine for Black Friday. Rain chances move back into the weather picture late Saturday night into Sunday, with scattered clouds and some showers into next week. Look for highs in the 40′s to low 50′s Thanksgiving Day, the 40′s through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 40°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. A slight chance for light rain or drizzle. High: 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening clouds, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 31°.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and cooler. High: 48°.

