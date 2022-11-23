Study: diabetics twice as likely to develop hearing loss

Diabetes and hearing loss often go hand-in-hand
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the strong relationship between diabetes and hearing loss.

Studies indicate that diabetics are twice as likely to develop hearing loss than those without blood glucose problems. Patients with pre-diabetes are 30% more likely to experience the disorder. Tinnitus or ringing in the ears is also more common.

High blood glucose levels cause damage to the small blood vessels in the inner ear.

Getting hearing tests and screenings earlier in life is important for diabetics because treating mid-life hearing loss is the best time to get it under control for an overall better quality of life and to stave off other problems --such as developing dementia or to suffer injury related to falls.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers offers free screenings at their locations throughout Iowa including two in the region: 4009 E. 53rd Street, Ste. 103 in Davenport or 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A, Clinton.

In Davenport, the phone number is 563-519-6073 or call 563-355-7155 for the Clinton office.

