Wreath-making workshop to be held Dec. 3

Wreath-making workshop
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the numerous holiday-related events happening in all corners of the Quad Cities area, there is a wreath-making workshop that will be held at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Hannah Arnold, Hannah Arnold Designs, is hosting the workshop as a partnership with Crafted QC. Viewers are invited to participate if there is a desire to DIY a beautiful Christmas wreath with step-by-step guidance and a choice between three decor styles (traditional, eucalyptus bundle, and boho). All materials will be supplied.

Registration provides free admission into Made Market QC, Charcuterie Cup provided by Plate Me QC, and a finished product wreath that you crafted ranging in price from $55 to $75. Register HERE.

There will similar upcoming holiday-related workshops coming up.

For more information on Arnold’s services, visit the business website at https://bloomsonthebend.com/ or call 309-428-7911.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corion Thomas(left), 17, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000...
2 arrested in connection with teen fatally shot in Rock Island
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal...
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

East Moline man facing charges after disturbance and shooting
Deere & Company releases 4th Quarter earnings at $2.246 Billion
Replacing windows and doors
Q&A with QCBR: when to replace windows and doors
Orange Chapel Reflections
Orange Chapel Reflections