Wreath-making workshop to be held Dec. 3

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the numerous holiday-related events happening in all corners of the Quad Cities area, there is a wreath-making workshop that will be held at the Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Hannah Arnold, Hannah Arnold Designs, is hosting the workshop as a partnership with Crafted QC. Viewers are invited to participate if there is a desire to DIY a beautiful Christmas wreath with step-by-step guidance and a choice between three decor styles (traditional, eucalyptus bundle, and boho). All materials will be supplied.

Registration provides free admission into Made Market QC, Charcuterie Cup provided by Plate Me QC, and a finished product wreath that you crafted ranging in price from $55 to $75. Register HERE.

There will similar upcoming holiday-related workshops coming up.

For more information on Arnold’s services, visit the business website at https://bloomsonthebend.com/ or call 309-428-7911.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.