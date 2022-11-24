One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said.

Officers on the scene found a rider who was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, according to a press release.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Crosby Road before losing control, entering the east ditch, and being thrown from the motorcycle.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says the rider’s information is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Ambulance, Morrison Police Department, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Whiteside County Coroner’s Office, and Hunters Towing all assisted Whiteside County Deputies.

